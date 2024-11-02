Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,137,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 63,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 162.8% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,244 shares of company stock worth $37,776,954 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.51.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.93 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

