Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 143,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,661,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Silo Pharma Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 4,881.57% and a negative return on equity of 55.30%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

