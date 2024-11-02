Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 51,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 369,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.84.

(Get Free Report)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.