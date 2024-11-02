Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Purchases £5,661 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Karin Hoeing purchased 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.84) per share, for a total transaction of £5,661 ($7,341.46).

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,542 ($20.00) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,704.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,704.08. The firm has a market cap of £5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84. Smiths Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,516 ($19.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,829 ($23.72).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 30.20 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $13.55. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,111.11%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($23.99) target price on the stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

