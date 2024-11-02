On October 30, 2024, SOBR Safe, Inc. received confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that the company has met the requirements for compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The letter from Nasdaq affirmed that SOBR Safe regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, public float requirement, and stockholders’ equity requirement as dictated by the Nasdaq Listing Requirements.

Following a decision by the Nasdaq Hearing Panel in August 2024, SOBR Safe has fulfilled the criteria set forth by the Nasdaq Listing Requirements, which include the Bid Price Rule, Minimum Float Rule, and Equity Rule. As a result, the company’s common stock will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SOBR”.

As per Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), SOBR Safe will undergo a mandatory monitoring period lasting one year from the date of the compliance letter. During this monitoring period, if the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff identifies any non-compliance with the Equity Rule, specific provisions will be enforced, including the issuance of a Delist Determination Letter, potentially leading to delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

In a press release dated October 31, 2024, SOBR Safe, Inc. highlighted that the company’s next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions have been instrumental in achieving and maintaining compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Requirements. The advanced technology provided by SOBRsafe offers passive detection capabilities, catering to several markets including behavioral health, judicial, and consumer sectors.

The SOBRsafe technology, commercially available for screening and continuous monitoring, represents a significant step forward in alcohol detection solutions. Operating on a touch-based mechanism, the technology detects alcohol presence through the skin without the need for traditional sample collection methods.

For further information about SOBR Safe and its innovative solutions, interested parties can visit the company’s website at www.sobrsafe.com.

The content of the 8-K filing and related press release contain forward-looking statements subject to uncertainties and risks. SOBR Safe advises caution in relying on such forward-looking statements and emphasizes the uncertainties that may impact actual results compared to the predictions provided.

Investors and interested parties can find additional information regarding SOBR Safe and its operations in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

