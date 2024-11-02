SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.29. Approximately 17,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 28,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

