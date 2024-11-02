SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Trading Up 7.9% – Still a Buy?

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
SoftBank Stock Up 7.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.
SoftBank Company Profile
SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.