SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $102.12 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $109.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

