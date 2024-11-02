State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,300 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.