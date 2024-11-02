State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 610 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $104,625.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,513.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $104,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,543 shares of company stock worth $5,751,870. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $130.21 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

