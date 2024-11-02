State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Frontdoor worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,572 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $493,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $18,542,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

