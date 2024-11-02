State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 19,575 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Weatherford International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 20.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $521,565.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $932,764.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.