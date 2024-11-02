State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

