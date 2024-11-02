State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,861 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 59,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 40.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 298,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 36,579 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

NYSE DXC opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

