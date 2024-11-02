State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 226 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $264.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.05 and its 200-day moving average is $243.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $211.03 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of -0.08.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total value of $205,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,563.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

