State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 487 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,892.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

