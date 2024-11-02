State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 940 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Tidewater worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 135.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Tidewater Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $58.82 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. Tidewater’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $13.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

