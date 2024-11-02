State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of FormFactor worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 19.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Insider Activity

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $181,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,897.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $650,294 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

