Stephen G. Daly Sells 7,122 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $801,438.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,099.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $122.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $688,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

