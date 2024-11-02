Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.
Cameco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 0.90.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.
Read Our Latest Report on Cameco
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.