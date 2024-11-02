Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of FuboTV Call Options (NYSE:FUBO)

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 28,523 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical volume of 21,551 call options.

FuboTV Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $498.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. FuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.47 million. FuboTV had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. Research analysts forecast that FuboTV will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Insider Activity at FuboTV

In other news, Director Neil Glat acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FuboTV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FuboTV by 114.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 4,461,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuboTV by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,780 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,005,002 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FuboTV during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

