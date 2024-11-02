StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.