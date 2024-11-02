StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CCM opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
