StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
