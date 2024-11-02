StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.82 on Friday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Mannatech

In related news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $126,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,087.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

