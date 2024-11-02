StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.56 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $110.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

