StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 126.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

