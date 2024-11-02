StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
TAIT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $3.61.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
