StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.