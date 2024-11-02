StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

TOPS opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Top Ships as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

