Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $36.90 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.