Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 297 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 297 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Price Performance
Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $793.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $781.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $712.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.81 and a 12 month high of $861.74.
United Rentals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
Further Reading
