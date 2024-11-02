Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 4,897 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,115 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

