Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 713 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWI Management LP increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,875,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 384,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 204,606 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

