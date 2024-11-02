Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 1,413 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $177.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.