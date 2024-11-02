Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 27.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 89,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,311,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,865 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.