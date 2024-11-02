Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 82,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.7 %

SOXL opened at $30.90 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

