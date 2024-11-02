Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,703.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 123,039 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPS opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $416.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.