Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $755.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.