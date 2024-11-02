Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $284,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

