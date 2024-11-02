Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEPW. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SEPW opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $29.00.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

