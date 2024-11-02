Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.12% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKHY. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Performance

BKHY stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2948 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

