Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 1,045,691 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 621,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 187,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 489,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

DNP opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

