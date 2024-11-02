Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $221,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $59.47.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

