Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $279.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $72.72.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

