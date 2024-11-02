Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUSM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $160,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

OUSM opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $634.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

