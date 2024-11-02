Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKQ. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

