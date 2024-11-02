Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF alerts:

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WINN stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $448.40 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.