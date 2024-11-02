Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 1,852 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $149.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $151.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

