Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 3,349 iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

AOA stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $79.26. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

