Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 490,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after buying an additional 422,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after buying an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after acquiring an additional 364,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

